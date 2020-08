MUAR: Police arrested a man and seized drugs worth over RM700,000 in Sri Menanti, Parit Jawa, here, last Wednesday.

Muar district police chief, ACP Zaharudin Rasip said the unemployed suspect, 57, was nabbed in a raid by a team from the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department on a house at 9.45pm.

“During inspection, the team found several tea packagings suspected to contain drugs and white chemical powder, besides drug processing paraphernalia in the rented house believed to be used as a drug-processing lab.

“They seized different types of drugs suspected to be heroin weighing 11,736 gm, heroin base (7,657 gm), syabu (3,070 gm) and white chemical powder (279,269 gm) estimated to be worth RM707,714 in total,“ he said at a press conference at the district police headquarters, here today.

Police also seized two Volkswagen vehicles, a Proton Persona and a Honda Civic, jewellery and cash with the total value at RM313,300.

Zaharudin said the urine screening conducted on the local man, found him to be positive for the drug, opiate and he also had two previous records related to drugs.

He said the suspect was being remanded for six days until Sept 2 and case being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama