Man nabbed for allegedly damaging political party poster

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have detained a factory bus driver for allegedly damaging an election poster of a political party in the Tampoi area here.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the 62-year-old man was detained in Skudai Kiri, Tampoi, here at about 5.35 am today.

He said the police also seized a political party flag, a 34-cm knife, a dashboard camera, a bus factory and a mobile phone from the man.

“Checks found the man had a previous criminal record,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Kamarul Zaman advised all parties and their supporters to respect each other and not vandalise the posters, flags, banners or property of other political parties. -Bernama