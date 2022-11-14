Man nabbed for attacking religious speaker with knife, bottle

JOHOR BAHRU: Police detained a man for attacking a religious speaker at a surau in Taman Universiti, Skudai here last night.

Johor Bahru Utara district deputy police chief Superintendent Fariz Ammar Abdullah said in the 7.55 pm incident, a local 38-year-old man who was believed to have been drunk, rushed into the surau and attacked the religious speaker.

“The incident took place when the victim was holding a ceramah after Maghrib prayers at the surau. The man attacked the speaker with two knives and a bottle containing liquor,” he said in a statement today, adding that other congregants managed to restrain the man.

Fariz said initial investigations found that the incident occurred due to the suspect being under the influence of excessive alcohol and there was no other motive.

He said the man was unemployed and wanted in connection with a drug case outside Johor.

“His urine test results were negative and he is being remanded until Thursday under Sections 506 and 352 of the Penal Code as well as Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958,“ he added. - Bernama