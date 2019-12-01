Man nabbed for lodging false report to avoid NRD fine

BUKIT MERTAJAM: To avoid being fined by the National Registration Department for losing his identity card (MyKad), a factory worker here went to the extent of claiming to the police that he was robbed.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 21-year-old man lodged a police report claiming that he was robbed at about 9.30pm yesterday while pushing his motorcycle that had sustained a flat tyre.

“The suspect claimed two men on a motorcycle approached him on the pretext of asking about his motorcycle’s condition before one of them snatched the sling bag that was kept in the basket.

“The factory worker said during a struggle, the bag, which contained a wallet and some money, tore before the robbers rode off with it,” Nik Ros said.

Police found his statements to be inconsistent and upon further questioning, the suspect confessed to lodging a false police report as he had lost his MyKad for a second time.

“He lodged the false report to avoid being fined. The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code,” Nik Ros Azhan said. - Bernama