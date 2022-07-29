Man nabbed for modifying vehicle to smuggle diesel

KANGAR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) arrested a local man for modifying a four-wheel-drive vehicle to smuggle subsidised diesel.

Perlis KPDNHEP enforcement officer Muhamad Amir Abdullah said inspections revealed that the man, 36, had added two tanks in the back seat to store diesel that was (bought) around Kangar.

“The man had just finished filling up at a petrols station in Kangar when he was arrested around 12.30 pm yesterday,” he told reporters today.

He said the Perlis KPDNHEP had confiscated around 500 litres of subsidised diesel (worth RM1,075), six jerry cans, diesel purchase receipts and a Pajero Mitshubishi with a total value of RM22,135.00 for further investigation.

He said the man was buying diesel at several petrol stations and then reselling it to buyers, mostly who were foreigners.

He said interrogations with the suspect revealed the smuggled diesel was sold between RM2.30 and RM2.35 a litre compared to the market price of RM2.15.

Muhamad Amir said they had opened an investigation paper under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and that they were still trying to find the location of the diesel storage area along with the mastermind. — Bernama