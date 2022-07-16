Man nabbed for stealing jewellery in Teluk Intan

IPOH: A 45-year-old man was arrested by the police on suspicions of stealing jewellery worth RM35,000 from a gold shop in Teluk Intan on Thursday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the man was arrested at a residential area at Jalan Lapangan Siber, Bandar Cyber in Ipoh at 5 pm yesterday after they were informed by the shop owner, a woman aged 50, about the theft that occurred at 4.30 pm on Thursday.

“Investigations revealed that the shop worker had shown several bracelets to the suspect for him to select. The suspect then suddenly stole the items and rushed out of the shop without paying.

“The shop owner who witnessed the incident screamed for help but the suspect escaped in a Proton Iswara parked around 50 metres from the shop,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Adnan said the police also recovered two bracelets and a necklace estimated to be worth RM35,000 that were stolen by the suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine and dan possessed four prior records for drug offences.

“The suspect has been remanded for a week beginning today till July 22 to facilitate investigations under Section 380 of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama