Man nabbed over attempted kidnap of schoolgirl in Johor Jaya

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested a local man who is believed to have attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in front of a school in Taman Molek, Johor Jaya here, last Thursday.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix), said that the 35-year-old individual was nabbed near Senawang in Negeri Sembilan at 8.35 last night, by the Johor contingent police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s D8 (Investigation/Planning Division) and D9 (Special Investigation Division) teams.

“The man has one criminal record and one drug record. He also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement today. He also added that a mobile phone, a black shirt and a pair of jeans were also seized.

Ayob Khan also said that the man will be remanded for four days beginning today under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the case was being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code.

In the 6.50 pm incident on Nov 25, the girl had just got down from her school van when she was approached by a man driving a Perodua Kancil car, asking her to deliver a form to the school.

The man then asked the girl to get in the car but she refused. The victim was then dragged into the vehicle and the suspect then sped off, before the girl managed to escape about 400m away from the scene of the incident and immediately sought help from the public. — Bernama