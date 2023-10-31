Man nabbed over contraband liquor worth over RM700,000

MUAR: Police arrested a local man, believed to be involved in the smuggling of various brands of liquor worth RM737,295.54, at a store in Jalan Sengkang, Pagoh, here, on Monday last week (Oct 23).

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said that the man was arrested by a team from the 6th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) Bakri and the Muar district police headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division, through the operation, dubbed Ops Kontraban, at 10 am.

“During the raid, a total of 859 boxes of liquor of various brands were found in the premises, a lorry belonging to the suspect and suspected of being used in the activity was also seized, and the total value of the seizure, including the lorry and tax involved, was RM1.3 million.

“Apart from using the old factory premises as a store, the suspect also personally delivered the liquor to the address obtained, and preliminary investigations found that he had only been carrying out this activity for three weeks,” he said, at a press conference at IPD Muar here today.

He added that the suspect, who had no previous offences, procured liquor from the neighbouring country and delivered it to customers around the Muar and nearby districts, as well as the neighbouring states.

The police are still looking for several other individuals suspected of being involved in the smuggling activities, and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, he said. -Bernama