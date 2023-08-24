Man nabbed over false bomb threat at Aeon Mall Klebang

IPOH: A 38-year-old man has been detained in connection with yesterday’s false bomb threat call at Aeon Mall Klebang, Chemor.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the local man was arrested at 9.30 pm yesterday in the Tasek area, near here.

“The man is believed to be responsible for making the bomb threat call to the shopping centre management based on the evidence gathered and the communication device used to make the fake call.

“The remand order application against the suspect will be remanded today, and the case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Yahaya said an inspection of the entire premises found no suspicious objects.

“The mall was later confirmed safe, and all staff were allowed to re-enter the building at 10.30 pm,“ he said.

The shopping centre was evacuated and forced to cease operations after a worker at the premises received a call, suspected to be a bomb threat, at about 5.30 pm yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, when contacted, confirmed having sent a police team, with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department, to inspect the premises. - Bernama