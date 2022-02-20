Man nabbed over scuffle at Ipoh Hospital, six at large

IPOH: Police arrested a man believed to be involved in a scuffle outside the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) Emergency Department here yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the suspect, in his 20s, was arrested at a car park in Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab here at 11.50 pm yesterday.

He said the early morning incident at HRPB was related to an earlier assault involving a man and his girlfriend’s family at Jalan Sekolah in Buntong here.

“A four-day remand order against the suspect was obtained from the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court here today to facilitate investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

“Police are tracking down six more men who are still at large,“ he said in a statement here today.

Last night, police received two reports on the incidents at the HRPB compound and Buntong, which had gone viral on social media.

In the Buntong case, a man attacked and injured three individuals with a sharp object.

Then, at 12.20 am yesterday, a group of men sending the injured to HRPB got into a scuffle with security guards due to a misunderstanding as too many of them wanted to enter the emergency area. - Bernama