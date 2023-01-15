Man nabbed over snatch theft in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a drug addict suspected of snatching the handbag of a woman and causing the victim to sustain hand injuries, in Lorong Selamat, here on Thursday.

Northeast District police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the 37-year-old local man was apprehended in Simpang Ampang, Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) near here, at 12.15 am yesterday (Jan 14), as a result of intelligence and surveillance carried out by police.

“Based on preliminary investigations, it was found that the unemployed man was believed to be involved in several snatch theft cases in the state, including two cases here this year.

“Following the man’s arrest, the police also seized several items including two mobile phones, a shirt, a helmet, three bank cards, cash and a Yamaha Legend motorcycle for further investigation,“ he said.

He said a urine test showed the suspect was positive for methamphetamine besides having five previous criminal records and he was remanded until Jan 18 to assist in the investigation under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing injury while committing robbery.

A video of the robbery went viral on social media showing the man approaching and snatching the victim’s handbag which was slung over her right shoulder causing injury to the victim’s right hand and she also suffered losses amounting to RM2,800. - Bernama