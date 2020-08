KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police detained a man and seized 56 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth RM112,000 in raids under Op Benteng on two houses in Kampung Bukit Lata, Pasir Mas last Thursday.

The seizure is the biggest made by the state police so far this year.

Kelantan police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said the 40-year-old suspect was detained by a team from the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force during the first raid which was conducted at 4.30am.

He said in the raid, police also seized 550 millilitres of codeine, 110 grammes of cannabis, 55 Eramin-5 pills and 157 bullets.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect who works as a labourer led the team to a second raid at 5pm on a house, located 100m from the house he was detained.

“Further inspection led to the discovery of slabs of compacted dried leaves wrapped in plastic weighing 56 kg believed to be ganja in a car parked in the compound of the house,“ he said in a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters, here today.

Shafien said during the raids police also seized two vehicles worth RM70,000 adding that the drugs which were believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country were meant for distribution in Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur.

He said the suspect was remanded for five days from Friday to assist in the investigation under Section 39B, 39(A) and 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960. - Bernama