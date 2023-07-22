Man nabbed with 2,000 yaba pills in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a man and seized 2,000 Yaba pills worth RM20,000 at an eatery in Jalan Cherang, here late Thursday night.

District police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the suspect, in his 30s, was detained while he was walking out of the restaurant, adding that he had tried to flee upon realising police presence.

“Police also seized 10 plastic packets containing 200 Yaba pills in each of them.

“The suspect tested negative for drug use and he also does not have previous criminal records,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said also seized was a Perodua Viva car, adding that police were now investigating his possible involvement with other wanted suspects. -Bernama