Man nabbed with 300kg of ketum leaves in Kuala Nerang

ALOR STAR: Police have apprehended a man and confiscated 30 bags of ketum leaves weighing 300kg valued at about RM9,000 in Jalan Kampung Tengah, Kuala Nerang, yesterday.

Padang Terap police chief, DSP Noh Idris said the man aged 21 was arrested in a Proton Waja at 3.30pm.

“Padang Terap police headquarters personnel had flagged down the car during Op Lejang and on inspection, police recovered 26 plastic bags in the car and four more bags in the booth containing ketum leaves.

“Initial investigation found the suspect who is married and unemployed was taking the ketum leaves from Naka, Kuala Nerang to a supplier in Perlis before being sold in Thailand,” he said in a statement here today.

Noh said the suspect who has no past criminal records was only a middle man helping to send the leaves to earn extra income for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He said the suspect was remanded for four days and would be investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama