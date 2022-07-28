Man nabbed with 4 kg of ganja on highway

TAPAH: A lorry attendant has been arrested by police after some four kilogrammes of ganja was found in a car he was driving at KM311.4 of the North-South Highway here.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said a highway patrol stopped the suspect at 3 pm on Tuesday after he was seen driving the car in a dangerous manner.

“Four slabs of dried plants suspected to be ganja were found in the white Honda Accord driven by the suspect.

“The suspect, from Bagan Serai, was identified as a drug ‘transporter’ on his way from Penang to the Klang Valley to deliver the goods,” he told a press conference at the Tapah district police headquarters here today.

The 44-year-old suspect has been remanded for seven days until Aug 2 for investigation on drug trafficking.

“We are trying to identify other members of the syndicate and the source of the drug supply,” he added.

He said the suspect had criminal records, including for drug offences.

Wan Azharuddin said the seized ganja was worth about RM10,000 and could be used by 2,684 addicts. — Bernama