Man nabbed with 4.5 kg of drugs on estate road in Perak

IPOH: A man has been arrested with 4.5 kilogrammes of heroin worth about RM158,203 near an oil palm plantation along Jalan Teluk Intan-Bidor in Hilir Perak.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the man was walking along a road when he was stopped by police at about 7 pm on Wednesday.

“Ten packets of what is believed to be heroin were found in a bag he was carrying. Police believe he has been trafficking drugs for the past three months, and we are trying to track down other members of the syndicate,” he told a press conference here today.

“The seized drugs can be used to feed the habit of about 10,000 addicts,” he added.

He said the suspect tested positive for morphine and had two previous offences related to drugs.

Police also confiscated a RM2,000 motorcycle under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 from another location.

“The suspect has been remanded for six days from yesterday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. - Bernama