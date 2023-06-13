Man nabbed with over RM400,000 worth of drugs in Sibu

SIBU: A 21-year-old man suspected for drug trafficking was apprehended at an apartment in Jalan Wong King Huo, at 2.15 am yesterday (June 13).

In the raid by a Sibu IPD Narcotics CID team, police seized 71 plastic packets of powder believed to be a mixture of ecstasy weighing 2.294 grammes and 1,511 pills suspected to be ecstasy (566.73 grammes).

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the team also confiscated 43 packets containing crystal powder believed to be ketamine (273 grammes) and 26 packets of yellowish white powder suspected to be ecstasy (25,447 grammes).

“The current value of the overall seizure is estimated at RM402,052 and police also seized a Ford Ranger worth RM146,000, believed to be the suspect’s vehicle,” he said in a press conference, here today.

He said a urine test showed the suspect was positive for methamphetamine/benzodiazepines (Meth/Benzo) and a police check found the local man has three past drug cases.

The suspect who is believed to be involved in drug dealing in the last six months was remanded under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama