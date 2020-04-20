Man nabbed, Yaba pills worth RM1.4m seized in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS: Personnel from the Ninth Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) arrested a man and seized 140,000 pills believed to be Yaba pills worth RM1.4 million at Kubang Pak Ali near Bakong here, yesterday morning.

Police also seized a Proton Persona car the man was driving at about 10.30am.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said during the incident, four GOF personnel in a four-wheel-drive vehicle had spotted the gray car being driven in a suspicious manner.

“They followed the car from Kampung Simpangan, Tumpat to Jeram Perdah, Pasir MAS before stopping the vehicle at Kubang Pak Ali.

“On inspecting the car boot, police found two large boxes and two small boxes containing 70 plastic packets filled with reddish and bluish pills suspected to be Yaba pills worth RM 1.4 million,” he told a press conference at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters, here today.

The 27-year-old local man from Rantau Panjang, verbally admitted to having dual citizenship. He, however, tested negative for drugs and had no previous criminal record.

Hasanuddin said police also confiscated RM1,805 cash, 8050 Thai Baht (RM1,084) and a Tissot watch worth RM500.

“The case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said, adding that the man had been remanded for seven days from today until April 26 to facilitate investigations. - Bernama