Man out fishing in Maludam found dead with croc bite marks

SIBU: A man reported missing yesterday while fishing in the upper reaches of the Kampung Seberang river in Maludam about 185 km south of here was found dead with crocodile bite marks.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue operations centre said the torso of the victim, Abang Mohd Norazat Abang Salim, 27, was recovered floating upstream near the Maludam Water Plant by his father along with three villagers who continued the search at 2 am today.

“The victim’s body, which was found with crocodile bite marks on the face with both legs and hands missing, was taken by boat before being handed over to police for further action,“ the centre said in a statement today.

Abang Mohd Norazat is believed to have gone out fishing alone on foot at about 3 pm on Tuesday.

His family lodged a missing person report when the victim did not return till yesterday.

The Saratok Fire and Rescue Department which carried out a search and rescue operation yesterday detected the presence of a crocodile not far from where the victim's fishing equipment was found. - Bernama