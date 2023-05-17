Man pleads guilty to abusing girlfriend’s daughter

IPOH: A gardener pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court today to a charge of abusing his girlfriend’s daughter since last April.

Abdul Rahman Abdullah (pix), 37, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Azizah Ahmad.

He was accused of mistreating a four-year-old girl, causing her to suffer physical injuries at a house in Taman Chateau, here.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused punched, slapped, and kicked the victim multiple times in the face and body for crying and causing noise.

Deputy public prosecutor K. Darinee appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court then fixed June 19 for sentencing, pending the victim’s medical report. -Bernama