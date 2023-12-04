Man pleads guilty to committing cruelty to animal

JOHOR BAHRU: A man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing cruelty to a dog.

However, Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim postponed the sentencing on Braden Yap Hong Sheng to April 18 as his lawyer, GK Sritharan, was away in the Philippines.

The 19-year-old man was charged with cruelty to an animal by causing undue pain to a brown female dog in front of premises at Jalan Impian Emas 22, Taman Impian Emas, Skudai here, at 1.49 am last March 27.

The charge was framed under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and can be punished under Section 29(1) of the same act which provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum imprisonment of three years or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer from the Johor Veterinary Service Department Mohd Zamri Shak @ Ishak.

Earlier, lawyer P Rajakunaseelan, who appeared in court on behalf of Sritharan requested that the sentencing be postponed as Sritharan could not be in court today.

“The appointed lawyer is in the Philippines and would be back next week,” he said. - Bernama