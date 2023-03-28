Man pleads guilty to injuring mother, sister with butcher’s knife

MALACCA: An unemployed man pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of injuring his mother and younger sister with a butcher’s knife.

On the first charge, Muhammad Hidayat Abu Samad, 24, was alleged to have voluntarily caused grievous hurt to his mother Sapiah Abdul Kadar, 49, with a butcher’s knife at a house in Taman Bukit Larang Indah, Melaka Tengah here on March 10 at about 10pm.

On the second count, Muhammad Hidayat was charged with causing grievous hurt to his sister Noor Iman Dania Abu Samad 11, by using the same weapon at the same place, time and date.

Both charges were framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A, which provides for a jail term of up to 40 years and a fine and or whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor, Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim applied to the court that Muhammad Hidayat be sent to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at Hospital Permai in Tampoi, Johor.

Muhammad Hidayat, who was unrepresented, was also ordered to undergo a mental assessment at Permai Hospital in Tampoi, Johor.

Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail fixed April 19 for re-mention, pending the psychiatric report. - Bernama