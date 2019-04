PETALING JAYA: A man pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today with possession of an imitation pistol in front of a convenience store in Subang Jaya last week.

Adriandi Idrus, 43, who is a private sector employee, was alleged to be in possession of an imitation ‘Glock 18’ pistol in front of a 7-Eleven outlet at Pinggiran USJ 1, Subang Jaya here, at 4.40 am last April 6.

He was charged under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 and faced an imprisonment for up to a year, or maximum fine of RM5,000, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham allowed Affandi bail of RM2,500 in one surety and fixed May 13 for mention. — Bernama