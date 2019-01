KUALA LUMPUR: A man pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating his older sister of RM61,500 by posing as a loan shark, last month.

Johari Mokhtar, 49, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Haslinda A.Raof.

He was accused to have deceived his older sister, Rogayah, 57, by posing as a loan shark or ‘Ah Long’ to induce her to hand over RM61,500 to him through a bank account for which she would not have if she knew she was deceived.

He was charged with committing the offence at a premise on Jalan Sri 2A Taman Sri Keramat here at 6pm on Dec 17 last year, under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides maximum imprisonment of 10 years and whipping and liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Goh Ai Rene offered a bail of RM15,000 while Johari who was unrepresented pleaded for a lower bail on the grounds that he was unemployed and the court allowed him bail of RM10,000 in one surety and fixed Feb 22 for mention.

It was learned that the victim had received a message from the accused to inform her that he had been kidnapped by ‘Ah Long’ due to his outstanding debts.

The accused then asked the victim to bank in RM61,500 to settle his debt problem with the so-called ‘Ah Long’ who, he claimed, had abducted and confined him. — Bernama