Man pleads not guilty to illegal possession of shotguns

KULIM: An oil palm fruit collector pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to three counts of unlawful possession of firearms and an offensive weapon, early this month.

Shahzairos Ramli, 49, made the plea after the charges against him were read out before judge Musyiri Peet.

According to the first charge, the accused was alleged to have in his possession a 19cm-long knife at Jalan Kampung Padang Cina here at 5.30pm on July 6.

The charge, framed under Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 is punishable under Section 6 (1) of the same Act, provides for a jail term of not less than five years and not more than 10 years.

On the second and third counts, Shahzairos was charged with possessing two shotguns, one of them homemade without a licence at Lot 35A Kampung Padang Cina here at the same time and date.

The charges are framed under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) 1971 which carries a maximum imprisonment of up to 14 years and whipping of not more than six strokes of the cane if convicted.

The court did not allow him bail and set Aug 18 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Pavitra appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel K. Kirenram from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

Meanwhile, at the magistrate’s court here, Shahzairos was also charged with three counts of illegal possession of 15 live bullets and 16 bullet shells on the same date.

However, he pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him before Kulim Lower Court assistant registrar Balkhis Abdul Halim.

Shahzairos was charged under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 which provides for up to seven years’ imprisonment, or a fine of not more than RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed Aug 18 for mention. - Bernama