TAIPING: A man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with raping his 19–year–old biological daughter.

The 48–year–old man, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Che Noralashiken Abd Razak .

He was charged with having sexual intercourse with his daughter, who is the third of eight siblings, with the latest incident last month, at a teachers’ quarters in Selama here.

The man faced an imprisonment for up to 30 years and shall also be liable to whipping, if found guilty for incest.

He was not allowed bail and the court set Sept 12 for case management and appointment of counsel. — Bernama