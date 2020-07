KUALA LUMPUR: A man pleaded not guilty in the Ampang magistrate’s court here today to three counts of unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition, as well as for firing a shot in an unauthorised area.

Aidill Irfan Z Sukri, 22 , made the plea before Magistrate Normaizan Rahim after all the charges were read out to him.

On the first and second count, he was charged with possession of a Glock 19 Gen 4 pistol and 24 rounds of 9MM Calibre ammunition, respectively, without a permit on the fourth floor of Ampang Putra Residensi, Jalan Ampang Putra 6, at 1.10am last March 2.

The charges were framed under Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960, which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, if found guilty.

On the third count, he was alleged to have fired a shot at a closed road near the Jalan Persiaran Harmoni intersection in Cyberjaya at 6pm in November last year.

Aidill Irfan faced an imprisonment for up to a year or maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, as provided under Section 43 of the Arms Act, if convicted. The court allowed him bail of RM9,000 in one surety and set Sept 11 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Sangita prosecuted, while Aidill Irfan was represented by lawyer Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh. — Bernama