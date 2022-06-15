Man pleads not guilty to selling pornographic pictures on social media

SEPANG: A man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of improper use of the network facilities by selling pornographic pictures on social media.

Mohammad Hafizzul Anas Kamaruzaman, 30, made the plea before judge Noorhisham Mohd Jaafar.

He was charged with knowingly using the Twitter application via the account “@lelakilelakise1” to provide obscene communications for commercial purposes at the link https://twitter.com/lelakilelakise1 which was read at about 10.50 am on May 17, 2019 at Level 8, Menara MCMC 1, Cyberjaya.

The charge, under Section 233 (2) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year or both, if found guilty, and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

Prosecuting officer from the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri prosecuted, while Mohammad Hafizzul Anas was unrepresented.

The court set July 19 mention. — Bernama