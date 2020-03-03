Man pleads not guilty to splashing acid on PDRM officer

KUANTAN: A tow-truck owner pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge with splashing acid on a policeman last week.

Aziz Mohd (repeat: Aziz Mohd), 41, from Kemaman, Terengganu, was alleged to have splashed acid on Sergeant Kamarul Zaharin Abdullah, 51, in front of a house in Indera Mahkota here at 6.10pm last Feb 24.

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt on the policeman and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years, and is liable to fine or whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Dazuki Ali Dazuki allowed him bail of RM20,000 with one surety and ordered him to not intimidate the victim and witnesses.

He also set Apr 6 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani prosecuted, while lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar represented Aziz. - Bernama