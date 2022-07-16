Man rams into ex-fiancee’s car after engagement called off

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a man who allegedly rammed his car into his former fiancee’s car after she broke off their engagement, The Star Online reports.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek reportedly said the woman lodged a report over the incident, which took place at RNR Fitra Bandar Indah on Friday.

He added that police picked up the suspect at 11.15pm on the same day.

The suspect has been remanded for investigations under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing losses or damage to another individual’s property.

A video of the suspect repeatedly backing his car into the vehicle went viral on social media.