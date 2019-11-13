Man remanded for a week over mother’s death

KUANTAN: A male suspect who allegedly stabbed his mother to death yesterday has been remanded for a week until Nov 19, starting today, to facilitate the investigation.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the remand order was issued by Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman at a proceeding carried out at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) Psychiatric Ward, here today.

Also present were DPP Syarifah Nursyuhada Tuan Mamat and HTAA psychiatrist Dr Hanisah Mohd Nor.

“The remand application was carried out at the hospital because the suspect was detained there after being arrested, and it is believed that it could pose a danger if he is to be detained in a regular lock-up. The court also ordered the suspect to be detained at the Tampoi Hospital in Johor,” he told reporters here today.

The suspect, who has a history of mental illness, was alleged to have stabbed his mother Sefiah Hamid, 62, to death at their home in Taman Kampung Padang here, before pushing the body on a wheelchair in the residential area. - Bernama