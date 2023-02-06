Man remanded for allegedly bribing police

MALACCA: A man has been remanded for six days, until June 7, to assist in the investigation into an allegation that he offered a bribe amounting to RM60,000, to a senior police officer with a rank of DSP.

The remand order against the 25-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman, after allowing an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The man was arrested when he appeared to give his statement at the Malacca MACC office at 10.40 pm yesterday.

The case is investigated under Section 17 (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Malacca MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and the remand. - Bernama