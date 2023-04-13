Man remanded for allegedly uploading racist comments on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Twitter account holder Reza Razali has been remanded for two days, until April 14, to assist in the investigation for allegedly uploading tweets with racist comments on social media, which could trigger public order issues.

Royal Malaysia Police corporate communications head ACP A. Skandaguru said that the remand application against Reza (real name Roslizal Razali) was made under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The case is being handled by Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Classified Crime Investigation Unit,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Skandaguru said that the case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code.

The suspect is also being detained under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which covers the improper use of network facilities or network services, he added. - Bernama