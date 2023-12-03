Man remanded for hoisting Jalur Gemilang, Johor state flag upside down

JOHOR BAHRU: A local man has been remanded for two days from today to facilitate investigation into the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang and the Johor state flag upside down at an industrial premises in Senai.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the 45-year-old man surrendered himself at the Senai police station at 11.30 pm yesterday (March 11).

The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Emblem and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said in a statement today.

Photographs of the flags being hoisted upside down has gone viral on social media since yesterday. - Bernama