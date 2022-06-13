Man remanded for mischief, trespass of cemetery

BAGAN SERAI: A 36-year-old man has been remanded for six days from today for allegedly trespassing and committing mischief at a cemetery in Kampung Jawa, Semanggol, here.

Kerian district police chief Supt Mazuki Mat said the man was detained at around 9am on June 9 following a public tip-off.

“The posting of a one minute and 21-second video clip of the incident on June 8 has since gone viral,” he said in a statement today.

Mazuki said investigations revealed that the suspect lived near the area, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 297 of the Penal Code. - Bernama