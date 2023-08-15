Man remanded over abuse of ex-girlfriend’s daughter

JOHOR BAHRU: A man has been remanded for five days from today, to facilitate investigations into the case in which a six-year-old girl was allegedly abused by her mother’s ex-boyfriend in Kampung Sinaran Baru, Kempas, here.

The remand against the 29-year-old man was issued by Magistrate R. Salini at the Magistrate’s Court here for the case to be investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

Earlier, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat reportedly said the victim’s 25-year-old mother lodged a report over the incident at 10.39am yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the same courtroom, seven students, including a foreigner, aged 14 to 17, who were believed to be involved in the assault of a student in Taman Bistari Indah, were remanded for two days starting today.

Earlier, South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said police received a report from a 15-year-old student believed to be the victim, at about 4pm yesterday.

Raub said that based on the investigation, the cause of the incident was jealousy as the victim had befriended the main suspect’s lover.

Yesterday, a 59 seconds video footage was shared widely on Facebook showing a teenage boy being beaten in the presence of several other boys.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code.-Bernama