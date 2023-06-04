Man remanded over alleged murder of wife

DUNGUN: A construction worker has been remanded for seven days until April 12 to assist in the investigation into the murder of his wife in Bukit Besi near here yesterday.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Noradila Ab Latif at the Dungun Magistrate’s Court today to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The suspect, clad in purple lock-up attire, arrived at the court at 8.42 am and was escorted by policemen.

In the 8 am incident, the victim, Rubiah Sabtu, 41, died after she was allegedly hit by her husband with a hammer at their home in Kampung Besol, Bukit Besi.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the incident is likely to have been triggered by a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect, who is in his 30s.

The victim has eight children, including seven from a previous marriage and a six-month-old baby with the suspect. - Bernama