KUCHING: The police have obtained an order to remand, for four days beginning today, a man who was arrested in connection with the cheating case involving 47 Malaysians who were detained in Cambodia.

Kuching Court registrar Dora Undau issued the order following an application from the case investigating officer, ASP Pricha Azin.

According to Sarawak Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head, Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani, the 34-year-old suspect was arrested at his house here yesterday.

To date, 23 people, comprising 18 men and five women, have come forward to lodge police reports on the case.

Forty-seven Malaysians were detained in Cambodia since Dec 11 last year on charges of cheating, initiating and carrying out illegal online gambling activities.

All 47 were released after it was found that they were duped by a job agency syndicate. — Bernama