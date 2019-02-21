Man reported missing while fishing

KINABATANGAN: A man was reported missing while fishing in Sungai Segaliud, Kota Kinabatangan here yesterday.

According to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, a search and rescue operation was mounted after a report was lodged at 10.59 pm yesterday when Mohamad Salim, 61, failed to return home.

The search and rescue team went to the scene, about 14 km away, and found the victim’s boat, which was overturned, but the victim was missing, it said.

The search and rescue operation continues today. — Bernama