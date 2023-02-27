Man reported missing while saving son found drowned

CHUKAI: A man who was reported missing while trying to save his son from being swept away by currents in Lubuk Tapeng, Air Putih, near here yesterday, was found drowned this morning.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the body of factory worker Mohd Mirwan Mohd Ramli, 40, was found by a search and rescue team at 10.23 am today, 300 metres from the location of the incident.

“The body of Mohd Mirwan was sent to the Kemaman Hospital’s forensics unit for further investigations,“ he said when contacted today.

In the incident at about 1.45 pm yesterday, the factory worker together with his wife and two sons went to Lubuk Tapeng for some fishing and swimming activities.

However, tragedy struck when the victim saw one of his sons, Muhammad Zafran Aidil, 12, in difficulties in the strong currents, and jumped in to save the boy but went missing instead.

Muhammad Zafran, however, managed to save himself by clinging to a nearby tree branch. - Bernama