Man robs durian stall assistant of RM850

KUANTAN: A roadside durian stall assistant in Bentong was robbed of RM850 yesterday by a man who appeared to be carrying what looked like a gun, police said today.

Bentong District Police Chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the 38-year-old female foreign worker was approached by the man who drove up to the stall near the Benus industrial site in a Proton Wira car at 3.20 pm.

He pulled out what looked like a pistol and demanded that the stall assistant hand over all the cash from the sale of the fruits, he said, adding that the robber drove off after taking the money.

The stall assistant was unhurt in the incident, he said in a statement.

Zaiham appealed to anyone who had information on the robbery to contact the district control centre at the Bentong District Police Headquarters at 09-2222 2222 or any police station.-Bernama