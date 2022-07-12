Man runs amok while searching for wife, sets hut ablaze

PETALING JAYA: Police have nabbed a man who went berserk while searching for his wife, Utusan Malaysia reports.

The man also set a hut on fire and smashed the window of a car in Sungai Petani, Kedah, yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the 54-year-old suspect was armed with a parang.

The drama unfolded when the unemployed man had gone to the morning market to look for his wife but failed to locate her.

The man then reportedly went amok and set fire to a hut nearby an eatery.

The suspect also broke the window of a multipurpose vehicle parked nearby.

According to Zaidy, the suspect did not resist the arrest and told the investigators that he lost his cool over issues at home.

Checks also found that the suspect had eight criminal records, including four for drug offences.