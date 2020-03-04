Man’s attempt to smuggle cigarettes into Singapore fails

SINGAPORE: Singapore authority foiled an attempt to smuggle a total of 1,376 cartons and 740 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in an arriving Malaysia-registered bus on Feb 28 at Tuas Checkpoint.

In its latest update on its Facebook page, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said its officers’ suspicions were aroused when they detected anomalies in the scanned images of the vehicle.

The vehicle was directed for further checks and the duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in the overhead compartments of the bus, it said.

“This case, involving a 26-year-old Malaysian man, was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. The bus is also liable to be forfeited,” said the Authority.

ICA noted that this method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore. - Bernama