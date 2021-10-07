Man’s death sentence for murder of his ex-fiancee upheld

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today upheld the death sentence of a former tyre shop assistant for the murder of his ex-fiancee by stabbing the woman who was going to marry another man.

Muhammad Irshaduddin Khalis Nasurudin’s final appeal against his murder conviction and death sentence was unanimously dismissed by a three-member bench today.

The bench led by Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh said the decision by the High Court and Court of Appeal to convict Muhammad Irshaduddin for murder was safe to be upheld.

The other two judges presiding were Justices Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan.

Muhammad Irshaduddin, 28, was found guilty and sentenced to death by the Johor Bahru High Court on May 7, 2017 for murdering Nursyafikah Ahmad Ismail, 22, at a motorcycle parking area, Econsave Supermarket in Jalan Mersing, Kluang, Johor, between 5.40pm and 5.45pm on April 10, 2015.

He lost his appeal at the Court of Appeal which was dismissed on March 22, 2019.

According to the facts of the case, at the time of the incident, Muhammad Irshaduddin had asked the deceased who was having a break from work to meet him.

A prosecution witness who was working at the supermarket saw Muhammad Irshaduddin chatting with the deceased at a place near a motorcycle parking area and an argument ensued between the both of them.

Muhammad Irshaduddin held the deceased’s head, banged it against the motorcycle and then stabbed her with a knife on the left side of her body.

In his defence, Muhammad Irshaduddin said he did not have the intention to stab the deceased to death but only to cause injuries to her as he was angry with what the deceased had said to him.

Muhammad Irshaduddin was represented by lawyers Mohd Radzi Yatiman and Mohd Razak Shariff while deputy public prosecutor Ku Hayati Ku Haron appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama