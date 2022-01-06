Man selling imitation air rifles nabbed by Melaka police

MELAKA: Police arrested a crane driver over his alleged involvement in the sale of imitation air rifles in an operation in Kuala Sungai Baru here Tuesday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Mohd Ali Abdul Majid said the 37-year-old local man was nabbed at about 1.15 pm following surveillance.

“The suspect is believed to have been active in selling imitation firearms since two years ago and in fact was found to be a repeat offender since 2001 apart from having three criminal records related to firearms offences.

“On checking his house, police found seven imitation air rifles that looked genuine, several air rifle components and ‘ball bearing’ bullets,“ he told a press conference at the Melaka police headquarters here today.

Mohd Ali said the air rifles were sold in component form using courier services before the suspect sent videos via the Whatapp application on assembling them to his customers.

He said investigations also found that the suspect got his supply from a neighbouring country via a water route and is believed to have purchased the components of the air rifles in stages.

“The suspect had also sold four of the air rifles at RM3,500 each to customers in other states through close contacts and police are in the process of identifying them for further action.

“The man also claimed that the imitation guns were used for hunting but ballistics tests found the ball bearing bullets seized can cause serious harm if the weapons were misused,” he said.

He added that the suspect is under remand for five days until Jan 8 to assist investigations under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960, which carries a jail sentence of not more than seven years or fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both, if convicted. - Bernama