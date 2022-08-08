Man sends farewell message to wife before his death

PETALING JAYA: A man reportedly left a WhatsApp message to his wife before he was found dead with slash wounds on his neck, behind a factory in Dataran Kledang Menglembu in Ipoh today.

According to a report by NST, the body of the 58-year-old man was found by a passer-by, who then alerted the police.

District deputy police chief, Supt Mohamad Nordin Abdullah, said the man had earlier contacted his wife and had told his wife to take all the savings in the bank for her and the children and ended the message with ‘bye’.

“Checks on the victim’s body showed a 16-cm gash at the neck. Police also found a meat cleaver next to the victim,“ he reportedly said.

He said investigations also showed that the victim was suffering from depression due to financial woes.

He said it was learnt that the victim had also tried to commit suicide about three years ago but was unsuccessful.

The case has been classified as sudden death.