Man sentenced to death for murdering colleague over tasteless food

TEMERLOH: An estate worker was sentenced to death by the High Court here today, after being found guilty of killing his colleague over a tasteless food preparation two years ago.

Mohamad Rosli Naqur Gani, 37, was sentenced by Judge Datuk Hassan Abd Ghani who found that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

The accused, who appeared calm when the judge handed down the sentence, was charged with killing R. Devadas, 60, between 1.50am and 11.50am at an unnumbered house in the Chuan Leng Rubber Estate, Bellenggu Halt, Mentakab, near here, on April 17, 2017.

The murder charge under the Penal Code carries a death sentence.

Mohamad Rosli apparently quarrelled with Devadas because the meal the latter cooked was not tasty.

Earlier, defence counsel Aedi Tajudin, informed the court that Mohamad Rosli had four small children and worked on the estate for an income of RM30 a day.

“The accused regrets his actions and has apologised to the victim’s family,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How said Mohamad Rosli’s actions were unforgivable and asked the court to impose a severe sentence, in order to set an example for the public.

“The accused hit the victim in the evening and night with wooden blocks and a sickle, causing fractured ribs and bleeding,” Law said.

A total of 15 witnesses, comprising 14 for the prosecution and one for the defence, were called to testify in the trial, which began on Dec 10, last year. — Bernama