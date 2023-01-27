Man sentenced to death for murdering security guard

IPOH: A scrap metal collector was sentenced to death by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of murdering a man in 2015.

Judge Datuk Anselm Charles Fernandis handed down the sentence on R. Saravanan, 41, after ruling that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt against the accused.

Saravanan is accused of murdering K. Gobinathan, 44, a security guard, behind Nashmeer Restaurant in Medan Klebang Restu, Chemor between 12 pm and 1 pm on July 5, 2015.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin while the accused was represented by lawyer T.Vijayandran.

Saravanan’s family was in tears and also seen hugging him after the verdict was delivered. - Bernama