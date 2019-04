KLANG: It started out as just another day for this customer of a local bank. But trouble began when he could not withdraw any cash from the ATM. Then things just went downhill and he ended up with two gunshot wounds.

The 41-year-old customer, a Sabahan, visited a bank in Bukit Tinggi, here at 12.30pm today. He headed for the ATM where he tried but failed to get any cash.

He lost his temper and began yelling in frustration. The guards, alerted by the commotion, quickly called the police.

The man then told the guards that he would return at 2pm. He even warned them that he would kick up a fuss again if he could not get his money.

By the time the cops arrived, the man had already left. They then continued on their patrol and when the man returned as promised, the guards alerted them. The angry man, brandishing a knife, then confronted the policemen. He even smashed the display screen of an ATM machine with a hammer that he brought along with him.

One of the policemen spent the next 20 minutes trying to pacify the man but to no avail. Instead he lunged at the policeman with his knife and chased him across the street. In self defence, the policeman opened fire, wounding the man.

The drama was captured on video and has gone viral.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the man had expected that there would be some cash in his bank account but lost his temper when he found that the money had yet to be deposited.

“We believe the man was under the influence of drugs. Our investigations show that he has four previous convictions for drug-related offences,” Shamsul said.

The police later recovered a seven-inch knife and a packet of white powder believed to be drugs.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code.