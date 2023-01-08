Man shot dead after having dinner with friends

SIBU: A 46-year-old man was gunned down in cold-blood after having a meal with two other friends in a farm at KM14.5, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, here at about 11.30pm last night.

The victim, Pang Neng Hua who had three previous criminal records, was shot eight times by an assailant who had ascended from a hillslope at the farm while Pang and his two friends, aged 36 and 46, were about to leave the farm after having their meal.

“As one of the victim’s friend was locking the gate of the farm, an assailant rushed down a hillslope near the farm and shot the victim several times,” said Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili during a press conference, here today.

According to Zulkipli, both his friends managed to escape from the assailant by running into a secondary forest by the hillslope of the farm.

He said when the victim’s friends came out of the bushes about 30 minutes later, they found Pang’s body and later sent the body to the Sibu Hospital.

Zulkipli added that police had received information about the incident at 1.23pm and initial investigations revealed that the victim, Pang (identity confirmed by family members) had been shot eight times while one of his friends suffered an injury to his face while fleeing from the spot.

Police found eight spent bullets at the spot while the make or type of weapon was not revealed but police believe more than one assailant was involved in the attack.

Asked if the victim was the leader of a criminal gang, Zulkipli said police were investigating the case from various angles and urged everyone to not speculate and give police space to carry out their investigations in a professional manner.

Before being attacked, the victim (Pang) was said to have come to the farm that is owned by his family to have dinner with his friends.

The post-mortem report is expected to be ready tomorrow while police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. -Bernama